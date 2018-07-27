Tragic MK teen named as Mollie Nutt

A teenage girl who died after falling ill in the street on the first day of the summer holidays has been named.

Mollie Nutt, 15, was found by an ambulance crew on Monday at around 2.30pm, after she was thought to have collapsed while playing.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics but later died in hospital.

Today (fri), a Thames Valley Police spokesman said the results on a post-mortem examination into her death were “inconclusive, pending toxicology reports”.

It was intially thought the teenager may have died after paramedics took more than 20 minutes to arrive at the scene in Milton Keynes, Bucks..

However, it later emerged that the ambulance crew had been given the wrong location by the caller.

A South Central Ambulance Service sopkesman said: “At 14.33 we received an emergency 999 call into our control room with details of the location of the incident and an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle arrived at the scene within five minutes.

“Regrettably the location confirmed by two people on the original call was not correct as no patient was at that location.”

Mollie was a pupil of The Radcliffe School in Milton Keynes who posted a tribute this afternoon saying: “We are deeply saddened to share news of the loss of a member of our school community.

“Mollie was a well-known and liked student, with a bright future ahead of her. We are devastated at this loss and send sincere condolences to Mollie’s family and close friends during this heart breaking time. The Radcliffe School is a close-knit and caring community with the welfare of our students at the heart of everything we do. We will pull together to help support everyone during the difficult days ahead.

“Support is available to students and staff who have been particularly affected by this tragedy. To arrange counselling at school or for help being signposted to other support services, please email counselling@radcliffeschool.org.uk. Parents and carers can also call the Child Bereavement UK helpline on 0800 02 888 40 or visit their website,www.childbereavementuk.org, for more information on the support that is available.”

Thames Valley Police is appealing for anyone with information about the death to contact them.