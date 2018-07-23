Transgender suicide jump prisoner was in despair because fellow Milton Keynes inmates refused to recognise new name

A young transgender prisoner is paralysed from the waist down after throwing herself from a third floor balcony at the all-male Woodhill jail.

Liam Suleman was in despair because other inmates refused to use the new name of Lucy, said his mum.

HMP Woodhill

The 20-year-old is now fully transitioned and being treated as a female at John Radcliffe Hospital, where she has been for the past two months.

“She is doing well, but sadly doctors say she will be paralysed for life,” said Lucy’s mum Lianna Throup.

“The problem is that the authorities want to send her back to Woodhill as soon as her rehab is over. But surely the suicide attempt has proved that is not the right place for Lucy?

“For a start it’s an all male prison, and secondly Lucy tried to take her own life just three days after she arrived there.”

As Liam, Lucy had a long history of mental health problems and had been in several secure psychiatric units.

She came into the criminal system after attacking an member of staff at one of the units during a psychotic episode.

This had resulted in a charge of attempted murder, which has yet to come to trial.

His mum said: “Almost a year ago, while still in the psychiatric hospital, Liam plucked up courage to announce he wanted to be a woman. I didn’t mind at all – I just want my child to be happy.”

Lianna is now fighting for Lucy to be returned to a psychiatric hospital or female prison instead of Woodhill.

Meanwhile Lucy, who was fighting for her life in a coma after her jump, faces months of rehab.

“She will never walk again and will be in a wheelchair for the rest of her life. she’s having to use how to use her arms again too,” said Lianna.

“But Liam is so much happier living as a female. We’ve bought her pink ladies’ pyjamas and all the staff address her as Lucy. If she were top be sent back to Woodhill prison again it would kill her.”

Another transgender prisoner took her own life at Woodhill in November 2015.

Eddie Latham, known as Joanne Marie Latham, was found hanging in her cell.

The 38-year-old, barricaded herself in the cell before slashing her arm with a makeshift knife made of shattered glass of a broken TV set, an inquest heard.

Joanne was serving life for three attempted murders, and had transitioned to a woman several months previously.

