12 pre-Christmas road closures planned in Milton Keynes over the next two weeks

City motorists will have 12 pre-Christmas road closures to avoid on the National Highways network over the next two weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And two of them are expected to cause signifiicant delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The closures are:

• A5, from 9pm December 9 to 5am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Bletcham Way - entry slip road closure and diversion route for electrical works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A dozen road closures are planned for Milton Keynes in the run-up to Christmas

• A421, from 10pm December 9 to 5am December 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 - entry slip road closure, hard shoulder closure, lane closures and diversion route due to communications works.

• A5, from 8pm December 10 to 6am December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, A509 Portway to A422 Abbey Hill - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• A5, from 9pm December 10 to 5am December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Abbey Hill - entry slip road closure and diversion route for electrical works.

• M1, from 10pm December 11 to 5am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to 15 - lane closure for communications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 10pm December 12 to 5am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 15 to junction 14, lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• A5, from 8pm December 16 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Abbey Hill to Old Stratford Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for signs.

• M1, from 10pm December 16 to 5am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closure due to communications works.

• M1, from 10pm December 16 to 5am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 10pm December 17 to 5am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closure for communications.

• M1, from 10pm December 18 to 5am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closure for communications.

• A5, from 8pm December 19 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.