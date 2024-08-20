5 Milton Keynes road closures for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

City drivers will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause “slight delays” of under 10 minutes, say National Highways.

Their latest works list shows that one closure already in place will continue this week. This is the A5 southbound at Little Brickhill, where the exit slip road lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade. The closure began in April and will remain until January 2025,

A further four closures will begin over the next two weeks. These are:

• M1, from 10pm August 19 to 5am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm August 21 to 5am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closures due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm August 27 to 5am August 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closures due to inspection/survey works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 2pm to 11pm on August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Event: Stadium MK. The reason is the Kanye West Concert, for which moderate traffic os expected.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.