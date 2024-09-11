50p bus travel in Milton Keynes extended thanks to partnership with council
The popular Hopper Fare promotion between the Central Rail Station, The Point for Centre: MK and Midsummer Place, and the Theatre District was due to end in August, but bus operator Arriva have worked with the local authority to extend the scheme with bus fares in the city centre now just 50p.
The promotion has been made possible through the Milton Keynes Enhanced Bus Partnership, which brings together bus operators and the city council to develop initiatives to make bus travel in the city even more attractive.
Other bus companies participating in the partnership include Uno and Stagecoach Midlands.
Toby France, Head of Commercial at Arriva: “Bus passengers in the UK spend almost £40bn each year in shops, cafes, restaurants and leisure destinations, so ensuring bus travel within our Milton Keynes city centre is both affordable and readily available is really important for our local economy as well as to bus users.
“Bus services within Milton Keynes are already being transformed through our productive enhanced partnership with the city council, with other initiatives delivered through the Partnership including enhancements to Park & Ride and extension of frequent bus services into new residential areas such as Glebe Farm and Newton Leys.
“And with all of our single fares still capped at just £2 there’s never been a better time to get onboard.”
For more information on the Hopper Fare or to plan your journey visit getaroundmk.org.uk/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.