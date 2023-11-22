Drivers are warned of long delays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An air ambulance has been called following a serious multi vehicle collision on the M1 between Northampton and Milton Keynes.

The incident happened between junction 14 and 15 of the motorway, at around 2.30pm today (Wednesday November 22).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Traffic was stopped in both directions as emergency services dealt with the incident.

The M1 is closed between Junction 14 and 15. Photo: Motorway Cameras.

The northbound carriageway remains closed and traffic remains stopped on the southbound carriageway.

According to National Highways, there are delays of at least an hour.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service posted on X, formerly Twitter, advising motorists to check for an alternative route.

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.