Air ambulance called to serious multi vehicle collision on M1 Northampton and Milton Keynes
and live on Freeview channel 276
An air ambulance has been called following a serious multi vehicle collision on the M1 between Northampton and Milton Keynes.
The incident happened between junction 14 and 15 of the motorway, at around 2.30pm today (Wednesday November 22).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Traffic was stopped in both directions as emergency services dealt with the incident.
The northbound carriageway remains closed and traffic remains stopped on the southbound carriageway.
According to National Highways, there are delays of at least an hour.
Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service posted on X, formerly Twitter, advising motorists to check for an alternative route.
Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.
More to follow.