Arriva introduces new routes and times in Milton Keynes

Customers had asked for buses to be reintroduced to Windermere Drive in Lakes Estate, Bletchley. Having taken on board the feedback, routes 5 and 6 are now restored, and run up to every 10 minutes, seven days per week. Buses on route 5 will also operate a clockwise loop of Newton Leys up to every 20 minutes, right into the heart of the development.

Those two services will now go past Stadium MK, the MK1 Shopping Park and IKEA, effectively doubling the number of buses past these busy destinations and both routes will continue to call directly outside MK Hospital.

Arriva has also boosted the network by adding new routes linking the city centre with Glebe Farm and Eagle Farm

There will also be better bus links to the John Lewis’ warehouse facility at Fenny Lock, with new departures on route M6 around core shift times.

That route will also better meet the demands of Mount Farm Industrial Estate.

Routes 1 and 2 will be better coordinated to help pupils travelling to and from schools.

Arriva network manager Matt King said: “Our customers tell us that running a reliable, punctual bus service is their top priority – so we’re responding to this feedback by introducing more reliable timetables to all city routes in Milton Keynes.

“We recognise that there’s always room for more improvement – this is part of our continuous review of bus services in the city.

“Our customers are great at giving us feedback, which we welcome and it’s great to be able to say that we’ve made the changes they truly want.

“We encourage ideas from our customers to help shape our future network of routes.

“Taking the bus is a cost-effective and sustainable way of getting around and we hope people see that and use our services.”