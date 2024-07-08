Arriva launches direct coach service linking Milton Keynes and Luton
The X1 service starts on July 21 and offers a fast and direct service, complementing the existing F70 and F77 routes, which will operate as normal.
Customers will be able to board modern, comfortable coaches in Milton Keynes and be in Luton in one hour and 15 minutes.
Coaches will be driven by a hand-picked team of experienced drivers along the direct route.
The coach will make a number of stops at key locations along the route in Milton Keynes, Dunstable and Luton, avoiding busy motorway traffic.
The fast route will stop at hospitals, retail parks and large employers, such as John Lewis and Amazon.
Coaches will run from 4.45am up to every hour until 6.45pm, Monday to Saturday.
The X1 is the first new commercial venture from Arriva since the pandemic.
Arriva Midlands head of commercial Toby France said: “We have strong bus networks in Milton Keynes and Luton and this is a way of building on that so we can provide an even better service for our customers.
“We know that customers would like a comfortable service, which links the two towns and stops less often.
“It’ll mean we’ll be better able to connect customers with the things that mean the most to them, whether that is the need to rush home after a day at work or to visit the shops with their families and friends.
“The fare for a single journey is still £2 – so for less than the price of a high street coffee, people will be able to take a fast and direct route from Milton Keynes to Luton on a comfortable coach. That is a really cost-effective and sustainable way of getting around.
“We’re really excited to be launching the X1 and we hope our customers are too.”
Stopping points include:
Milton Keynes railway station
Milton Keynes Hospital
Milton Keynes Stadium MK Retail Park and IKEA
Dunstable White Lion Retail Park and Central Bedfordshire College
Luton and Dunstable Hospital
Luton Hatters Way Retail Park
Luton Interchange
Further information about the next X1 service is available here X1 coach Milton Keynes to Luton | Arriva Bus UK
