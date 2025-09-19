Arriva staff call off strike action after new pay deal

A planned strike by Arriva workers at depots including Milton Keynes and Hemel Hempstead has been averted after a new pay deal was agreed
Arriva workers across five depots have called off their walk out after accepting a new pay deal.

Staff had planned to strike in September and October, but Unite members will have their pay increased by up to 5.8 per cent dependent on their role.

More than 800 bus drivers, engineers, cleaners and shunters across five Arriva depots had planned to walk out, but following the new pay deal the strikes are off.

The walkout was due to affect Arriva The Shires Milton Keynes depot, as well as its site in Luton, plus Arriva Kent Thameside Hemel Hempstead depot, as well as its sites in Stevenage and Ware.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "This shows the strength of workers and the power of the union movement.

"Unite is the winning trade union and is putting more money into the pockets of our members." Unite regional officer Jeff Hodge added: "Our members were prepared to take strike action in their fight for better pay and their determination has seen them win a new and improved pay deal.

"They should be congratulated for standing together against {Arriva} and getting a well-earned pay award."

