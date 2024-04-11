Arriva steps in to save Milton Keynes schoolday bus service that had been scrapped
The councils are working in partnership to fund the service which provides an essential service for pupils.
Arriva, stepped in following the short-notice withdrawal of the previous bus service by another operator.
This means buses will continue to operate between Milton Keynes, Wolverton, Stony Stratford, Old Stratford and Deanshanger at times to suit pupils at Elizabeth Woodville School, ensuring children can travel safely and reliably.
Arriva has been working closely with West Northamptonshire County Council and Milton Keynes City Council to find a way of protecting this important connection between the city and Deanshanger.
In addition, Arriva’s popular Milton Keynes ticket zone has been extended to Deanshanger, meaning that cheaper season passes are available to help keep costs low for customers.
Arriva network manager Matt King said: “We're proud to have worked hard to mobilise this route at short notice, ensuring children continue to be able to travel to and from school without disruption to their normal journey pattern.
“We look forward to continuing to work with our local authority partners to explore whether there might be opportunity to reintroduce a more comprehensive service later in the year.”