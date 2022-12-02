Bedford to Bletchley train line suspended as company goes into administration

The Marston Vale Line

Train services between Bedford and Bletchley have been suspended until further notice.

Operator London Northwestern Railway says the Marston Vale Line service is not currently running as Vivarail – which maintains the trains on the route – went into administration yesterday (December 1).

Advertisement

A rail replacement service will be in place from today until further notice while alternative arrangements are considered.

John Doughty, LNR engineering director, said: “Following the news that Vivarail is to enter administration, we have been left with no alternative but to pause the service as we can no longer guarantee the required level of maintenance for the trains on the route will be available.

“We are working hard to find a solution which will enable us to return a train service to the line as soon as possible and we will keep our passengers updated.”