Bus drivers reject 15.14% pay increase and declare strike
and live on Freeview channel 276
The bus operator has insisted that it remains open to negotiation if the union, Unite, will continue to talk, but it must consider the future of Bedford’s bus network.
A reduced service is intended to be run, and the latest updates will be available on the Stagecoach website.
Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: "We are disappointed that our pay offer has been rejected by the Bedford driving team.
“We believe the industrial action called by Unite Union is unnecessary, as the offer was for a 15.14% increase over 2 years with 11.16% in the first year, off the back of an 8.8% award previously and improved overtime enhancements payments.
"We are committed to offering good pay packages for our people and remain open for talks with Unite. However, at the same time we have to think about the future of the bus network and the implications that higher pay demands have on the cost and scope of the services we offer the local community.
"We're sorry that our passengers will be inconvenienced by unnecessary strike action. The planned strike action by Unite now means that services will be disrupted on:
· Tuesday 9th July-Friday 12th July 2024
· Friday 19th July-Monday 22nd July 2024
· Friday 2nd August 2024
· Thursday 5th August 2024
“The industrial action has been arranged to coincide with the Bedford River Festival weekend event. We advise customers to allow additional time for their journeys and we are sorry for any inconvenience that is caused.
“The 905 service will also be affected, but remaining services in Cambridge, Peterborough and the Busway will be unaffected.
"More information about the services available will be published on our website stagecoachbus.com."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.