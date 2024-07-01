Bus drivers reject 15.14% pay increase and declare strike

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers at Stagecoach East’s Bedford depot have voted to go on strike after turning down an offer of a 15.14% increase in wages over two years, with 11.16% in the first year, potentially impacting its services into Milton Keynes.

The bus operator has insisted that it remains open to negotiation if the union, Unite, will continue to talk, but it must consider the future of Bedford’s bus network.

A reduced service is intended to be run, and the latest updates will be available on the Stagecoach website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: "We are disappointed that our pay offer has been rejected by the Bedford driving team.

Darren Roe

“We believe the industrial action called by Unite Union is unnecessary, as the offer was for a 15.14% increase over 2 years with 11.16% in the first year, off the back of an 8.8% award previously and improved overtime enhancements payments.

"We are committed to offering good pay packages for our people and remain open for talks with Unite. However, at the same time we have to think about the future of the bus network and the implications that higher pay demands have on the cost and scope of the services we offer the local community.

"We're sorry that our passengers will be inconvenienced by unnecessary strike action. The planned strike action by Unite now means that services will be disrupted on:

· Tuesday 9th July-Friday 12th July 2024

· Friday 19th July-Monday 22nd July 2024

· Friday 2nd August 2024

· Thursday 5th August 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The industrial action has been arranged to coincide with the Bedford River Festival weekend event. We advise customers to allow additional time for their journeys and we are sorry for any inconvenience that is caused.

“The 905 service will also be affected, but remaining services in Cambridge, Peterborough and the Busway will be unaffected.