Chiltern Railways has remained tight-lipped on any start date for the Oxford to Milton Keynes line, which includes stops at Winslow and Bletchley, as a rail action group has branded the scheme "a failure of Government planning."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Oxford to Milton Keynes rail line stops are Oxford, Oxford Parkway, Bicester Village, Winslow, Bletchley, and Milton Keynes Central.

It is the first phase of the East West Rail project, and the line will be operated by Chiltern Railways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This route ultimately aims to connect Oxford with Cambridge as part of EWR.

The Oxford to Milton Keynes Rail Line has been branded a failure of Government planning after further delays to the project

Construction was completed on the line in October 2024 at a cost of more than one billion pounds, however no passenger services have run since then.

The services were due to start in late 2024, and it was previously reported by the BBC that testing is underway with the line expected to become operational in late 2025.

However, when approached by National World, Chiltern Railways, which was appointed as the service’s operator in March of this year, did not give any indication of a start date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Chiltern Railways spokesperson said: "We are working closely with the Department for Transport and other industry partners to deliver this service for local passengers and businesses.

"We are looking forward to commencing services once we have completed mobilisation and gained the necessary approvals."

A stumbling block is thought to be operating agreements, with the National Infrastructure and Service Transformation Authority reporting that trade unions are unhappy that Chiltern Railways have not revealed their position on whether they would use driver only operation.

When asked by National World, Chiltern Railways did not comment on whether they would use this method of operation, opposed by unions on safety grounds, on the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Oxon and Bucks Rail Action Committee said the organisation considered the whole issue of East West Rail as "a failure of Government planning."

The spokesperson added: "After years of feasibility studies, the line has been partly rebuilt and in spite of being ready for nearly a year passengers are not able to travel on it with no opening date announced."

Services on the line between Oxford and Milton Keynes are expected to take 44 minutes, and are due to run every half an hour.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.