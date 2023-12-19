Christmas road closures announced in Milton Keynes with three for motorists to avoid

Some will keep you waiting for up to 30 minutes

Christmas road closures have been announced in Milton Keynes with three for motorists to avoid.

Milton Keynes's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network overt the next this week as the countdown to Christmas begins.

And they are all are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 10pm January 3 2022 to 6am December 20 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 14 to Hartwell Area 7/8 border - various lane closures and carriageway closures for smart motorway works on behalf of CostainGT.

• A5, from 8pm October 30 2023 to 6am March 2 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 southbound, Portway to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8pm December 18 to 6am December 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 southbound, Old Stratford Roundabout to Abbey Hill - carriageway closure and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.