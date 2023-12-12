Milton Keynes Council announced the road will be closed for emergency works by Anglian Water due to a leaking valve

The city council has shut down a Milton Keynes road for emergency works this afternoon.

The Milton Keynes City Council has announced today via X, previously Twitter, that Bradbourne Drive, Tilbrook will be temporarily closed from this afternoon due to emergency water works necessary.

The road will be closed at the junction with H10 Bletcham Way.

Anglian Water will be attending to a leaking valve.