Deadline looms for consultation on 20mph zone proposals in Milton Keynes

It is the last chance for residents to have their say on proposals to introduce 20mph zones in Bletchley before tomorrow’s (Thursday March 23) deadline.

The proposals put forward by Milton Keynes City Council aim to cut unnecessary acceleration and braking while improving traffic flow, reducing emissions and improving local air quality.

The council claims the move would encourage more sustainable travel methods like walking and cycling.

Bletchley ward councillor Emily Darlington is in support of the proposals.

The roads included in the proposal are Baccara Grove, Bettina Grove, Celina Close, Chestnut Crescent, Clifford Avenue, Doreen Close, Frensham Drive, Hazel Grove, Mossmans Close, Saffron Street, Sunset Close and Willow Way.

Also included are:

● Brooklands Road, from its junction with Water Eaton Road, to its junction with Findlay Way

● Hunter Drive, from its junction with Water Eaton Road to number 67 Hunter Drive

●Water Eaton Road, from its junction with Manor Road to its junction with Duncombe Street

●Windsor Street, from its junction with Water Eaton Road to its junction with Osbourne Street

Labour ward councillor Emily Darlington, who represents Bletchley East, said: “I welcome the proposals to reduce the speed limit in these built up, residential parts of Bletchley. Introducing 20mph zones would make the area safer for local families and encourage people to walk or cycle, rather than using the car. I regularly hear residents’ concerns about cars zooming through the estate, so I’m pleased to see the City Council is taking action to make Bletchley a safer place for all.”

The council has also unveiled proposals to introduce a 7.5 tonne weight restriction for vehicles, except for delivery access, on Duncombe Street and Water Eaton Road. This aims to prevent heavy goods vehicles from using the residential streets as through roads, posing safety and air pollution concerns.