Diversions announced as air ambulance attends serious collision which has closed the M1 at Milton Keynes

Diversions have been announced after a serious collision requiring an air ambulance closed the M1 northbound at Milton Keynes.

Police have closed the carriageway – leading to long delays of up to 45 minutes.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the M1 northbound between J11A (Leighton Buzzard) and J13 (Milton Keynes) due to the serious collision.

All emergency services are working at the scene with Bedfordshire Police leading the response at this stage.

An air ambulance also attended the scene, which also lead to the southbound carriageway briefly being blocked.

Highways have shared the diversion route:

Exit the M1 at J11A and take the A5 headed westbound

Continue for approx. 3 miles to the second roundabout.

Take the 3rd exit to continue on the A5 Watling Street heading northbound.

Continue for approx. 10 miles to the A5/A4146 junction near Caldecotte.

Join the A4146 and continue for approx. 2.5 miles to the 4th roundabout.

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto the A421 eastbound

Continue for approx. 4 miles to rejoin the M1 at J13

A Highways spokesman said: “If the closure impacts on your planned route, motorists are advised to allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting the Traffic England website and travel apps, or via the regional 'X' feed.

Their 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.