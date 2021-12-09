Drivers face 90-minute hold-ups on M1 after lorry breakdown blocks two lanes between Milton Keynes and Northampton

National Highways is warning drivers face 90-minute delays heading north on the M1

UPDATE: The HGV has now been recovered and all lanes are now open. There are, however, still four miles of congestion and lengthy delays are still expected as traffic clears.

National Highways says a broken down lorry forced the closure of two lanes northbound, leading to traffic crawling at an average 5mph between Milton Keynes and Northampton.

A spokesman confirmed that one of the blocked lanes had reopened at around 3.30pm but congestion is set to continue for a couple more hours at least.