Drivers face delays of over half an hour on major Milton Keynes A-road

It is one of five road closures motorists are being warned to avoid in and around MK this week

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Mar 2023, 13:03 BST- 1 min read

Milton Keynes's motorists are being warned of severe delays of over half an hour on major roads this week.

A 24-hour slip road closure is in force on the A5 northbound, near the Redmoor roundabout, due to emergency repairs to a rail bridge. The delay, expected to exceed 30 minutes, is on top of works being carried out until April 25.

It is among five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

The others include delays between 10 and 30 minutes on the A5 in both directions from Kelly’s Kitchen Roundabout to Thorn Road Roundabout, and from the same roundabout northbound, to Old Stratford Roundabout due to carriageway closures. And, lane closures on the M1 both directions, junction 14 to Hartwell Area 7/8 border, are causing traffic queues along the A5.

Meanwhile, there are moderate delays – 10 to 30 minutes – along the A421 due to lane closures on the M1, both directions, between junctions 13 and 14.

