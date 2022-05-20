There are queues on the M1 southbound following a crash between Northampton and MK early on Friday

Drivers using the A5 in Northamptonshire are being warned to expect delays on Friday morning (May 20).

National HIghways issued a statement at 6am saying the road is closed in both directions between the A43 near Towcester and A508 at Old Stratford because of over-running planned roadworks.

A spokesperson said: “Contractors are working to re-open the road as quickly as possible, however please follow local diversion routes which are laid out by the roadworks closures.

“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”