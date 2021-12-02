Eight-mile queues with delays up to 90 minutes on M1 between Milton Keynes and Northampton

Motorway cameras showed the northbound side gridlocked near Newport Pagenll Services at 2pm

Drivers on the M1 are facing EIGHT MILES of queues on the M1 heading towards Northampton from Milton Keynes on Thursday afternoon.

A crash earlier today has closed two out of three lanes and resulted in damage to a barrier in the roadworks area which needed urgent repair.

National Highways engineers are on site but work is expected to continue long into the evening rush hour.

A spokesman said: "There are currently delays of up to 90 minutes on the stretch of motorway northbound from junction 13.