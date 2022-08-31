Family pay tribute to much-loved 24-year-old killed in Milton Keynes collision

Jack Taylor, aged 24, sadly died after he was involved in a collision with a blue Dacia Sandero on the northbound carriageway of the A5 at around 3.50am on Saturday (27/8).

In a short statement his devastated family say he was much-loved by all who knew him.

“Jack was loved by everyone who knew him, but his mum, brother and all the family, need to take some time to take this all in, thank you,” the family said in a statement released via Thames Valley Police.