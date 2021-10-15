Full weekend M1 road closure near Milton Keynes announced

The M1 between junctions 14 to 15 northbound will be closed for 56 hours from 9pm next Friday, (22/10) to 6am on Monday (25/10), while the motorway surface is lowered at Tongwell Lane Farm bridge near Newport Pagnell.

This work is necessary because the bridge is currently too low for tall lorries once this section of the M1 becomes a four-lane motorway and the road has to be closed for safety reasons.

If the work can be completed sooner than expected the road will be re-opened and motorists advised by social media and electronic signs on the motorway itself. A spokesman said: "Please note that these are provisional dates and are subject to change, as there may be conditions outside of our control, such as adverse weather, and road incidents.

A full weekend closure on M1 J14 to J15 Northbound is planned for October 22-25

"Please visit our website to see the latest M1 road closure dates and the official diversion routes at: www.highwaysengland.co.uk/M1junction13-16 Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, find alternative routes using the M40, A1 or M11 with the A14. We will also ask motorists to avoid this section of the M1 and surrounding roads if possible. Diversion routes will be clearly signed for the duration of this closure. We advise drivers to follow the signed diversion routes and not their own Satnavs."

"Please be considerate of residents living along the diversion routes when using these roads when the M1 is closed. We advise residents and business owners to allow extra time onto their journeys. We will do our utmost to complete the work as quickly as possible and keep noise and disruption to a minimum.