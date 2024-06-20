Grant Palmer launches new 134 bus service for Woburn Sands

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grant Palmer, leading provider of local bus services in Bedfordshire, is excited to announce the launch of its new 134 Bus Service in Woburn Sands. With support from Milton Keynes City Council, this innovative service promises enhanced connectivity, convenience, and significant savings for the community, making public transport more accessible and efficient than ever.

Starting from 1st July, 2024, the 134 Bus Service will operate on Mondays and Fridays, providing links from Flitwick, Ampthill, Ridgmont, Aspley Guise and Woburn Sands to Milton Keynes Hospital and Centre:MK. As well as stops within Milton Keynes City Centre, the service is ideal for visting Frosts Garden Centre in Woburn Sands, Xscape or the Kingston Centre.

Concessionary bus passes are most welcome on the service. All single fares are £2 single across the service. Payment can be made by cash or contactless card.

Thomas Manship, Commercial Manager at Grant Palmer, highlighted the benefits of the new service:

“Following the withdrawal of Brittania Bus’ 450 service we’re thrilled to introduce the 134 Bus Service to Woburn Sands. This is a fantastic opportunity for locals to take advantage of more convenient and economical travel. Our fares are capped at £2 for a single journey and with the warmer weather finally here there’s never been a better time to get onboard and save big time.”