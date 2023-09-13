Have your say on location of new electric vehicle charging points across Milton Keynes​​​​​​​

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Up to 1,500 new electric vehicle charging points are to be installed across Milton Keynes by 2025 and you can have a say about where they should go.

The city council is seeking feedback for its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Strategy which will then be used to plan investment into infrastructure around the city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The strategy looks further than electric vehicles, with options for further investment to be considered for e-bikes, electric scooters and other modes of sustainable transport.

Have your say on where new electric vehicle charging points should be located

People can share their views online through the Commonplace platform. The survey is open until March 2024 to all residents as well as frequent visitors to the city.

Cllr Jennifer Wilson-Marklew, Cabinet Member for Climate Action and Sustainability, said: “We’re proud to already be known as the best place to own an electric vehicle and this is something we want to build on.

"If you want to encourage people to make a switch to more sustainable travel, you have to give them the confidence that the infrastructure to support that change is in place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We can only achieve this by working with our communities and listening to what they need. I’d strongly encourage residents and visitors to respond to us, so we can work together to deliver an even greener future for our city.”