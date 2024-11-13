Jet2 will fly from Luton Airport starting next April - here are all the new destinations

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 13th Nov 2024, 13:56 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 15:30 GMT
Flights and holidays are now on sale with Jet2 as it becomes the latest airline to start flying from Luton Airport.

Starting in summer 2025, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will fly to 17 destinations with 36 flights every week to mainland Europe, the Canary Islands, and the Mediterranean. And the first Jet2.com flight from the Luton terminal will depart for Majorca on April 1, 2025.

The move has created over 125 jobs, with positions available across flight deck, cabin crew, engineering, and ground operations.

Alberto Martin, Chief Executive at London Luton Airport, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jet2 to London Luton Airport. This is fantastic news for the millions of passengers who choose to fly from the airport each year and marks a major expansion of Jet2’s operations in the south of England.

Luton Airport and Jet2 celebrate the new partnership. Picture: Duncan Jack

"It will create exciting new jobs for local people and new opportunities for our local supply chain that we already work so closely with.”

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Customers and independent travel agents have been asking us to open at London Luton Airport for many years now, so we know how enormously popular this announcement will be.

"We have seen time and time again how popular our product is when we bring it to new customers, and we look forward to bringing our VIP customer service to holidaymakers from London Luton Airport.”

Of the 17 new destinations, three of these are exclusive to Luton. Here are all the places you can fly to with Jet2:

Mainland Spain

Alicante - Up to four weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday) | Girona – Weekly Sunday services. A new destination from London Luton Airport | Reus – Up to two weekly services (Monday and Thursday)

Canary Islands

Fuerteventura - Weekly Sunday services | Gran Canaria - Up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday) | Lanzarote - Up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Friday) | Tenerife - Up to three weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday)

Balearic Islands

Ibiza - Up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday) | Majorca - Up to six weekly services (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

Portugal

Faro - Up to four weekly services (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday) | Madeira - Weekly Monday services. A new destination from London Luton Airport

Greece

Crete (Heraklion) - Weekly Wednesday services | Rhodes - Weekly Saturday services | Zante - Weekly Wednesday services.

Turkey

Antalya - Up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Saturday) | Dalaman - Up to two weekly services (Thursday and Sunday)

Italy

Verona - Weekly Wednesday services. A new destination from London Luton Airport

Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, Leader of Luton Council, added: “I'd like to welcome Jet2 to Luton, and the new jobs and economic growth that its investment will deliver for our town and neighbouring communities. What makes our airport different is that it is owned by Luton Rising wholly for community benefit.

"Employment in and around the airport is already at record levels and today’s announcement will make another major contribution to the next chapter in its ongoing success.”

