Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Flights and holidays are now on sale with Jet2 as it becomes the latest airline to start flying from Luton Airport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting in summer 2025, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will fly to 17 destinations with 36 flights every week to mainland Europe, the Canary Islands, and the Mediterranean. And the first Jet2.com flight from the Luton terminal will depart for Majorca on April 1, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move has created over 125 jobs, with positions available across flight deck, cabin crew, engineering, and ground operations.

Alberto Martin, Chief Executive at London Luton Airport, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jet2 to London Luton Airport. This is fantastic news for the millions of passengers who choose to fly from the airport each year and marks a major expansion of Jet2’s operations in the south of England.

Luton Airport and Jet2 celebrate the new partnership. Picture: Duncan Jack

"It will create exciting new jobs for local people and new opportunities for our local supply chain that we already work so closely with.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Customers and independent travel agents have been asking us to open at London Luton Airport for many years now, so we know how enormously popular this announcement will be.

"We have seen time and time again how popular our product is when we bring it to new customers, and we look forward to bringing our VIP customer service to holidaymakers from London Luton Airport.”

Of the 17 new destinations, three of these are exclusive to Luton. Here are all the places you can fly to with Jet2:

Mainland Spain

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alicante - Up to four weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday) | Girona – Weekly Sunday services. A new destination from London Luton Airport | Reus – Up to two weekly services (Monday and Thursday)

Canary Islands

Fuerteventura - Weekly Sunday services | Gran Canaria - Up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday) | Lanzarote - Up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Friday) | Tenerife - Up to three weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday)

Balearic Islands

Ibiza - Up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday) | Majorca - Up to six weekly services (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

Portugal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faro - Up to four weekly services (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday) | Madeira - Weekly Monday services. A new destination from London Luton Airport

Greece

Crete (Heraklion) - Weekly Wednesday services | Rhodes - Weekly Saturday services | Zante - Weekly Wednesday services.

Turkey

Antalya - Up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Saturday) | Dalaman - Up to two weekly services (Thursday and Sunday)

Italy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Verona - Weekly Wednesday services. A new destination from London Luton Airport

Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, Leader of Luton Council, added: “I'd like to welcome Jet2 to Luton, and the new jobs and economic growth that its investment will deliver for our town and neighbouring communities. What makes our airport different is that it is owned by Luton Rising wholly for community benefit.

"Employment in and around the airport is already at record levels and today’s announcement will make another major contribution to the next chapter in its ongoing success.”