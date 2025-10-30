List of road closures for MK Bowl Fireworks Display this weekend

A long list of road closures for the MK Bowl Fireworks Display, a new affordable homes development and road closures for Anglian Water works are among the latest public notices for Milton Keynes.

Road closures for MK Bowl Fireworks Display - November 1:

The following road closures will take place between the hours of 6pm and 11pm on Saturday, November 1:

Watling Street (V4) between Elfield Park Roundabout and Knowlhill Roundabout.

Chaffron Way (H7) between Leadenhall Roundabout and Furzton Roundabout.

Grafton Street (V6) between Leadenhall Roundabout and Bleak Hall Roundabout

Standing Way (H8) between Elfield Park Roundabout and Bleak Hall Roundabout

Davy Avenue, Knowlhill from its junction with Harrison Close to its junction with Chaffron Way

Favell Drive, Furzton from its junction with Barleycroft to its junction with Watling Street

Bridleway 32, Loughton from its junction with Chaffron Way to its junction with Spring Rose Way.

Watling Street (V4) between Childs Way and Standing Way.

Chaffron Way (H7) between Fulmer Street and Grafton Street.

Davy Avenue, Knowlhill (its entire length)

Fulmer Street (V3) from its junction with H6 Childs Way to its junction with H8 Standing Way

Watling Street (V4) from its junction with H6 Childs Way to its junction with H10 Bletcham Way

Childs Way (H6) from its junction with V3 Fulmer Street to its junction with V6 Grafton

Street.

Chaffron Way (H7) from its junction with V3 Fulmer Street to its junction with V6 Grafton

Street.

Grafton Street (V6) from its junction with H6 Childs Way to its junction with H8 Standing Way

Standing Way (H8) from its junction with V3 Fulmer Street to its junction with V6 Grafton Street

Chesney Wold, Bleak Hall – Access will be maintained for businesses in Bleak with a one-way system in operation.

Summerston Road, Bleak Hall

Davy Avenue, Knowlhill

Roebuck Way, Knowlhill

Kelvin Drive, Knowlhill

Harrison Close, Knowlhill

Shirwell Crescent, Furzton

Seebeck Place, Knowlhill

Phoenix Drive, Leadenhall from its junction with V6 Grafton Street, to its junction with Marine Court

Chapter, Coffee Hall from its junction with Grafton Street to its junction with Rochfords Parkside, Furzton from its junction with H8 Standing Way to Favell Drive.

Bridleway 32, Loughton will also be closed from its junction with Chaffron Way to its junction with Spring Rose Way.

Road closed sign. Picture: Olivia Preston

Road closures for essential works by Anglian Water:

Delaware Drive in Tongwell will be closed from its junction with Delaware Drive and Yeomans Drive from November 3 to 7 (between the hours of 8am and 5pm each day). An alternative route will be used between Yeomans Drive, Brickhill Street and Dansteed Way.

The Laurels in Bletchley will be closed from November 3 to 14 (between the hours of 8am and 4pm each day)

Oakworth Avenue in Broughton outside Number 2 Oakworth Avenue will be closed on November 4 (between the hours of 9.30am and 3.30pm). An alternative route will be used between Radstock Crescent, Tanfield Lane.

North Street, New Bradwell from its junction with Bradwell Road to its junction with Thompson Street will be closed on November 6 (between the hours of 8am and 4pm).

An alternative route will be available between Thompson Street, Newport Road and Bradwell Road.

First Avenue in Bletchley from its junction with First Avenue and Denbigh Road for a distance of approximately 40 meters, will be closed on November 6 to 7 (between the hours of 8am and 4pm on each day).

An alternative route will be used between Thompson Street, Newport Road and Bradwell Road.

Thirlby Lane, Shenley Wood at a point opposite The Homestead will be closed from November 24 to 26 (between the hours of 8am and 4pm each day).

An alternative route will be used between Thirlby lane, Shenley Road.

The following road will be closed on November 27 and 28 (between the hours of 9.30am and 4.30pm on each day):

Fulmer Street, Shenley Wood from its junction with Childs Way to its junction with Chalkdell Drive will be closed on November 27 to 28 (between the hours of 9.30am and 4.30pm on each day):

An alternative route will be used between Fulmer Street, Portway, Tattenhoe Street and Childs Way.

Wolverton - temporary road closure: Western Road in Wolverton will be temporarily closed from its junction with Woburn Avenue to its junction with the access/service road for Windsor Street. The closure comes from November 12 to 24 to make way for urgent gas connection works.

An alternative route will be used between Woburn Avenue, Western Road (main carriageway) and Windsor Street’s access/service road.

Newport Pagnell - temporary road closure: Wolverton Road in Newport Pagnell will temporarily close from its junction with Brickhill Street (Giffard Park Roundabout) to its junction with Broadway Avenue, for the planning of tarmac and new white lines.

The route will be closed from November 10 to 13 and between the hours of 9.30am and 4.30pm each day. An alternative route will be used between Brickhill Street, Monks Way, Saxon Street and Wolverton Road.

Bletchley - temporary road closure:

Osborne Street in Bletchley will close from its junction with Windsor Street to its junction with Oliver Road from November 3 to 11. An alternative route will be available between Windsor Street, Water Eaton Road and Duncombe Street.

Buckingham Road in Bletchley will close from its junction with Brunel Roundabout to its junction with Water Eaton Road on November 13 between 1am to 4am. Another route will be available between Saxon Street, Bletcham Way, Grafton Street and Standing Way.

Great Holm - temporary road closure: Portway in Great Holm will be temporarily closed from its junction with Watling Street to its junction with Paynes Drive from November 3 to 7, between the hours of 8pm and 5am each night.

An alternative route will be available between Watling Street, Dansteed Way and Grafton Street.

New affordable properties - Emerson Valley: Full planning permission has been requested for the construction of 10 affordable homes with parking, landscaping and other works. The development would be based at Land off White Horse Drive, Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes, MK4 2AS.

Residents can view and comment on all the latest proposals within 21 days at www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/planning-register. You can keep up to date with the latest public notices at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/