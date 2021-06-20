London day-trippers from Northampton and Milton Keynes hit by staff shortages on trains

Rail passengers from Northampton and Milton Keynes are being warned to check before travelling tonight (Sunday) as a shortage of drivers and conductors will mean fewer and busier trains.

Operator London Northwestern issued a statement just after midday saying that those already on a day out in London could have extended journey times getting home.

Those planning to leave London Euston after 8pm are set to be hardest hit with three services already cancelled.

The staff shortages, blamed on "short-term operational issues" are said to specifically affect trains between MK and London but will lead to Northampton services being busier with some passengers being forced on to rail replacement buses.

A London Northwestern statement issued just after 1pm said: " On Sunday evening (June 20) we are likely to have to cancel or make changes to a number of our trains to and from London Euston, due to a shortage of available train crew.

"We are advising you to check your journey using our journey planner, and consider travelling earlier than you may have originally planned.

"It may not be possible to maintain social distancing on some of our trains this evening.

London Northwestern passengers face a tough job home on Sunday night

"We will arrange for rail replacement bus services to help fill the gaps in our train service, where we are able.

"We're really sorry for the inconvenience this may cause you. This is due to short-term operational issues."