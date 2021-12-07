Long delays on M1 at Milton Keynes due to vehicle fire

Two lanes on the southbound carriageway are closed

By Sally Murrer
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 5:03 pm
Updated Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 5:04 pm

Two lanes of the carriageway on the M1 southbound are closed just before Junction 15.

The problem is due to a vehicle fire, say officials from National Highways East.

"There are long delays of at least 30 minutes above usual journey times approaching J14. Please take care on the approach," said a spokesman.

Firefighters are at the scene

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service is at the scene.

Milton Keynes