Long delays on M1 at Milton Keynes due to vehicle fire
Two lanes on the southbound carriageway are closed
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 5:03 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 5:04 pm
Two lanes of the carriageway on the M1 southbound are closed just before Junction 15.
The problem is due to a vehicle fire, say officials from National Highways East.
"There are long delays of at least 30 minutes above usual journey times approaching J14. Please take care on the approach," said a spokesman.
Bucks Fire and Rescue Service is at the scene.