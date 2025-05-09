Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

UPDATE: Three of the four lanes are now open. Lane four will remain closed for the rest of the day, as resurfacing is due to take place overnight tonight.

Drivers are warned of long delays on the M1 between Northampton and Milton Keynes this morning (Friday May 9), following a vehicle fire.

Traffic was held at around 9.30am on the southbound carriageway between junction 15 for Northampton and junction 14 for Milton Keynes.

A photo posted on X by National Highways: East, shows a vehicle well alight, with thick black smoke billowing from it.

There are long delays on the M1 near Northampton following a vehicle fire. Photo: National Highways East.

The highways agency is warning of delays of up to 30 minutes with congestion totalling around three miles.

AA Traffic is reporting stationary traffic, “severe delays” and queues of nearly an hour.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, where possible.