M1 closed southbound at Milton Keynes following serious collision involving van and crane

A serious collision closed the M1 southbound at Milton Keynes during morning rush hour on Friday (August 12).

National Highways say the carriageway is expected to be closed between junction 14 and junction 13 “for a while” and told drivers caught in the closure vehicles will be released as soon as possible.

Police fire and paramedics were called to the scene after reports of a van and crane involved in a collision at around 7am.

National Highways says a diversion is in operation following the route marked with a hollow circle symbol on local road signs:

From the M1, J14 exit slip, enter the J14 roundabout and take the third exit to Milton Keynes on A509.

Continue on the A509 to the A5130/A4146/A509 Northfield Roundabout.

At the Northfield Roundabout take the second exit onto the A4146 Childs Way.

Continue on the A4146 Childs Way to the A4146 Fox Milne Roundabout.

There, take the first exit onto the A4146 Tongwell Street. Pass through the Monkston Roundabout.

Take the first exit at the A4146/A421 Brinklow Roundabout to the A421 Standing Way.