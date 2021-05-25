M1 set to stay closed until mid-afternoon following 400-litre fuel spill between Northampton and Milton Keynes

Crews work to mop up 400 litres of diesel from the M1 on Tuesday afternoon

The M1 is likely to remain closed between Northampton and Milton Keynes for another couple of hours while around 400 litres of diesel is mopped off the carriageway.

Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue confirmed a split tank in an HGV travelling south from junction 15 spilt the huge amount of fuel across the tarmac.

But firefighters at the scene have confirmed earlier reports of a crash were incorrect and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Highways England have put a 3pm estimate on when the motorway could reopen but a spokesman warned: "There are currenlty long delays of between 45-60 minutes on the M1 southbound between junction 16 and junction 15 due to the ongoing closure of the motorway.

"Crews are working hard to get lanes reopened. Traffic is heavy in the area, plan your travel ahead."

Traffic is tailing back past Junction 16 on the M1 and also on both the A45 and A508 around junction 15.