Major road restrictions announced in Milton Keynes for six months with high-voltage hospital works set to begin

Drivers across Milton Keynes are being warned of significant road closures which will be in place for six months as the National Grid begins major infrastructure works in support of MK General Hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milton Keynes City Council has announced a temporary traffic order (Reference: TTRO-2214) that will see a series of phased road closures from 10 August 2025 until 10 February 2026 to allow for the installation of high-voltage cables.

The works are being carried out by National Grid and are critical to upgrading the hospital’s electrical infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Grid is responsible for operating and maintaining the electricity and gas transmission and distribution networks in Great Britain. They ensure the safe and reliable delivery of energy to homes and businesses across the country. This includes managing the high-voltage power lines, gas pipelines, and substations that make up the National Grid.

MK Hospital car park. Photo: National World Jane Russell

The following roads will be affected:

Marlborough Street (Southbound) – closed from its junction with Childs Way to its junction with Springfield Boulevard.

Marlborough Street (Southbound) – also closed from Childs Way to Portway during a different phase.

Childs Way (Eastbound and Westbound) – closed from the junction with Marlborough Street to the South Enmore Roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skeldon Gate – closed between Portway and Silbury Boulevard.

Only one closure will be in effect at a time, and diversions will be signposted. All closure details and alternative routes will be published on one.network throughout the works period.

Advance warning signs will be put in place several days before each closure to alert motorists and reduce disruption.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for journeys, plan alternative routes, and stay updated via official channels including MK Highways.