Major September road closures across Milton Keynes as Anglian Water set for vital works

Motorists in Milton Keynes face a series of road closures just as children go back to school next month as Anglian Water undertakes essential maintenance works across Wolverton, Olney and Wavendon.

Milton Keynes City Council has issued notice of the closures under a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order (TTRO), which will allow contractors to work safely within the carriageway.

Officials stress the works are vital to protect and improve the local water network, but have warned drivers to plan ahead to minimise disruption.

The order, formally titled Milton Keynes City Council (Various Roads Olney, Wolverton and Wavendon) (Temporary Closure) Order 2025 (Reference TTRO-2205), covers four key sites and will affect journeys throughout September.

Road closed sign. Photo: National World Olivia Preston

Wolverton closures

In Wolverton, two separate access roads will be shut to vehicles.

Church Street (access road) will be closed from its junction with Stratford Road to its junction with Church Street on 22 September 2025, between 8am and 5pm. Traffic will be diverted via Church Street, Windsor Street and Stratford Road.

Western Road (access road) will also be closed between its junction with Western Road and Furze Way from 2–4 September 2025, between 8am and 5pm. A diversion will take vehicles via Western Road, Windsor Street and Furze Way.

Both routes are well used by local residents, school traffic and delivery vehicles, meaning significant daytime disruption is expected.

Wavendon closure

In Wavendon, drivers will be unable to access the BP fuel station directly from Newport Road while overnight works are carried out. The closure is planned for 2–3 September 2025, from 8pm until 6am. Motorists will instead be diverted via Newport Road and the A421 Standing Way.

The council said the overnight timing should help limit inconvenience to daytime traffic, but warned late-night commuters may need extra travel time.

Olney closure

Meanwhile, in Olney, Weston Road will be shut between Dagnall Road and Spinney Hill Road from 15–17 September 2025, between 8am and 5pm daily.

The official diversion route will direct traffic via High Street, Yardley Road and Aspreys. With Olney High Street already a busy route for shoppers and school traffic, delays are considered likely during the three-day closure.

Impact on residents and businesses

The council has urged drivers to check diversion routes in advance and allow extra time for their journeys, especially where works overlap with school runs or business deliveries. Public transport providers are also expected to adjust timetables where routes are affected.

The council confirmed that all closures are scheduled to be completed by 22 September 2025, though works may be extended if poor weather delays progress.