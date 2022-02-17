Man in 50s suffers serious head injuries after collision with car in Milton Keynes

A man in his 50s has suffered serious head injuries after a collision with a car in Milton Keynes on Monday (14/2).

At about 5.55pm, a blue Toyota Aygo travelling on the V10 Brickhill Street in between Middleton and Oakgrove in the direction of the H6 Child’s Way was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 50s, suffered serious head injuries. The emergency services treated him at the scene before taking him to Milton Keynes University Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition. The Toyota driver was uninjured.

Police accident

PC Polly Rayner, of the Roads Policing unit, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I would like to talk to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or seen the pedestrian prior to entering the V10 Brickhill Street from the direction of Middleton estate.

“Please call us on 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43220069133, if you have any information or dash-cam footage relating to the collision.

“If you don’t want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.