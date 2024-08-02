Milton Keynes drivers face half a dozen road closures the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorists in Milton Keynes will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from July to 6am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Kellys Kitchen - lane closures for construction improvement/upgrade.

Drivers will face six road closure in MK. Photo: David Davies PA

• A5, from April to 6am January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Little Brickhill - exit slip road lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade.

• A5, from July to 5am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Little Brickhill to Old Stratford Roundabout - back to back lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 10pm August 5 to 5am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, Between jct 14 entry and exit slips - lane closure for drainage survey.

• A5, from 8pm August 6 to 6am August 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for white lining/road markings.

• M1, from 10pm August 8 to 5am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 14 to 15 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction renewal.