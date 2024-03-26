Milton Keynes drivers facing delays up to 30 minutes - with a number of closures to follow
Drivers in and around Milton Keynes will have five road closures to watch out for in the next two weeks.
One of them, currently in place along the A5 from Redmoor Roundabout to Kelly’s Kitchen Roundabout, is causing delays up to 30 minutes. Diversion routes are in place. The closure, in both directions, is expected to reopen on Thursday (March 28), from 6am.
A number of others are causing minor delays of under 10 minutes.
They include a lane closure from 10pm tonight (Tuesday), on the M1 northbound from junction 14 to 15. It is expected to reopen at 5am tomorrow.
And, next week, from Tuesday April 2, the exit slip road on the A5 southbound from Bletcham Way to Kelly’s Kitchen Roundabout will be closed overnight from 8pm to 6am.
A longer closure will also be in place along the A5, from 8pm Thursday (April 4) to April 13, from Kelly's Kitchen Roundabout to Old Stratford Roundabout in both directions.
Lastly, a brief closure from 10pm April 8 to 6am April 9 will cause slight delays on the A5 in both directions, from the A4146 Caldecott Interchange Roundabout to Old Stratford Roundabout. A diversion route will be in place.