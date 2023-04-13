Milton Keynes is one of the safest places to drive in the entire country, new survey shows

News you can trust since 1981
By Sally Murrer
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:43 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 11:43 BST

A new study has placed Milton Keynes as one of the country’s top cities for safe driving.

But it fails to determine whether the accolade is due to our road system, our large number of roundabouts, or whether MK motorists drive more safely.

The research by taxi insurance experts at Zego analysed ONS data to discover the number of road accidents in each UK city in 2021.

Do MK's grid road system and roundabouts reduce the risk of accidents?Do MK's grid road system and roundabouts reduce the risk of accidents?
It included both fatal and non-fatal collisions.

Aberdeen has topped the list of cities with the least risk of road accidents. It had just 59 throughout the year equating to just 2.79 for every 10,000 people..

Swansea and Stoke-on-Trent follow in second and third place, with 157 and 201 accidents respectively.

Milton Keynes came in tenth place with 328 accidents during the year - 11.38 for every 10,000 people.

Other cities in the top 10 were Edinburgh, Newport, Glasgow, Cardiff and Dundee.

Doncaster was revealed as the place with the most risk of road accidents. Here, there were 36.23 collisions per 10,000 people during 2021.

A spokesperson from Zego said: “Although the factors that contribute to the safety of driving in these cities isn’t clear, it’s particularly interesting that four cities in Scotland make the list as well as three cities in Wales, suggesting that these countries are the least dangerous in the UK when it comes to road safety.”

He added: “However, while the risk of accidents in these cities is low, there’s still a small chance of a collision. To keep yourself safe, it’s important to stay alert while driving so that you can identify any potential hazards to protect both you and other road users as well as watching out for any warning lights on your dashboard in order to remain in control of your vehicle.”

Milton Keynes’ grid road system is unique in the United Kingdom, with the V (vertical) and H (horizontal) roads running in between districts rather than through them. This means there can be higher speed limits because buildings are not close to the roads.

However, more recently some of the grid roads have been changed to 40mph for safety reasons.

