Milton Keynes man in his 50s dies after Fiat 500 involved in crash with HGV in Buckingham

A man in his 50s from Milton Keynes has died after a Fiat 500 was involved in a crash with a HGV in Buckingham.

At 12.49pm on Thursday (22/6), there was a collision at the roundabout of the A413 and A421, where the A421 joins the Buckingham ring road.

The collision was between a Fiat 500 and a blue Mercedes HGV.

Police accident sign

The driver of the Fiat 500, a man in his 50s from Milton Keynes, sadly died from his injuries. The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported.

No one else was injured and no arrests have been made.

Investigating officer, PC Steve Leatherisch, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are investigating this fatal collision and our thoughts remain with the family of the man who has died.

“We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision who has not yet spoken to police, or if anyone has dash-cam of the collision or the moments before it to please also get in touch.

