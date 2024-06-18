Milton Keynes motorists and commuters set to face nearly 10 road closures across next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in and around Milton Keynes can expect disruption from nine National Highways road closures this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week.

They include:

Nine road closures will be in place over the next two week. Photo: David Davies PA

• M1, from 10pm June 3 to 5am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 13 to Quinton Green - lane closure for cutting and planting

• A5, from midnight, April 29 to 11.59pm June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, between Redmoor roundabout entry and exit slips and mainline under roundabout - no carriageway incursion, lane closure

• A5, from 8pm April 24 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Little Brickhill - exit slip road lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks.

They include:

• M1, from 10pm June 17 to 5am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, Between the junction 14 entry and exit slips - lane closure for drainage survey

• A5, from 9pm June 18 to 6am June 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Bletcham Way - exit slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for structure maintenance

• A5, from 8pm June 19 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Redmoor roundabout - lane closures for survey works

• A421, from 10pm June 19 to 5am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 - entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for barrier/fence safety repairs

• M1, from 10pm June 26 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closure for communications