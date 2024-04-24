Milton Keynes road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Milton Keynes's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with drivers facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes. Another three will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 10pm April 21 to 5am April 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 14 to junction 15 - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for litter clearance on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm April 15 to 6am April 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Kelly’s Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm January 8 to 6am May 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 13 to Hartwell - lane closures due to drainage works on behalf of National Highways.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8pm April 22 to 6am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Abbey Hill - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closure and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm April 24 to 5am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Bletcham Way to Kelly’s Kitchen Roundabout - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm April 25 to 5am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Abbey Hill to Old Stratford Roundabout - lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm April 26 to 6am April 28, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A5 northbound, Redmoor roundabout northbound, entry slip road closure and lane one for bridge inspection on behalf of Network Rail.

• A5, from midnight, April 29 to 11.59pm June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, between Redmoor roundabout entry and exit slips and mainline under roundabout - no carriageway incursion, lane closure for HDD on behalf of ESP Electricity.

• A5, from 8pm April 29 to 6am May 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Old Stratford Roundabout to Kelly's Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8am to 8pm on May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Event: Milton Keynes Marathon, M1/A5 moderate traffic expected due to local authority road closures.