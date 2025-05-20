Milton Keynes road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Milton Keynes's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8pm January 27 to 6am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street Roundabout to A4146, junction - carriageway closures, lane closures, two-way traffic signals and diversion routes due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 11.59pm April 1 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Little Brickhill to Little Brickhill - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 10pm May 20 to 5am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 14 to junction 15 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 9pm May 25 to 4am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Kellys Kitchen to Bletcham Way interchange - Lane closure for bridge inspection on behalf of Network Rail.

• A5, from 8pm May 28 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Portway roundabout exit slip road - lane closure for duct works on behalf of Electric Network Company.