Milton Keynes road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Milton Keynes's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 10pm June 7 to 5am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 exit slip - lane closure for developer works on behalf of GTM/Lain O'Rourke.

Six roads will be closed this week in Milton Keynes

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8.30am September 1 to 7pm September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Kellys Kitchen roundabout to Little Brickhill, junction - diversion route on behalf of National Grid.

• A5, from 8pm September 1 to 6am September 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Old Stratford roundabout to A5 Thorn Roundabout - entry and exit slip road closures and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 10pm September 1 to 5am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm September 2 to 5am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm September 9 to 6am September 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Flying Fox Roundabout - carriageway closure and diversion route due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.