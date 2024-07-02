Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Milton Keynes drivers could face hold ups as work on the M1 continues to cause delays.

Milton Keynes's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Work is continuing along the M1 and A5

• A5, from 8pm June 26 to 6am July 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Old Stratford Roundabout to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from midnight, July 1 to 11.59pm July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 14 entry and exit slip - no carriageway incursion for directional drill works on behalf of ESP Electricity.

• A5, from 8pm July 1 to 5am July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Abbey Hill to Old Stratford Roundabout - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm July 2 to 5am July 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Brickhill to Bletcham Way - lane closures due to horticulture -cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm July 3 to 5am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm July 8 to 6am July 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm July 8 to 5am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closures due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm July 10 to 5am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 14 to junction 15 - hard shoulder closure and lane closures due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.