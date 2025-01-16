More disruption for Milton Keynes trains today - this time due to electrical problem

By Sally Murrer
Published 16th Jan 2025, 14:08 BST
There's more disruption on trains between Milton Keynes and London today (Thursday)
Train travellers are seeing another day of disrupted services to and from Milton Keynes today.

But this time the delays are due to a points failure between MK Central and Watford, says National Rail.

The problem has now been repaired but trains running on the line could be delayed, cancelled or revised until around 3.30pm.

Until then, people are advised to check before they travel.

The lines affected are Avanti West Coast between London Euston and Birmingham New Street and London Northwestern Railway MK and London,

Yesterday (Wednesday) rail services were in chaos for much of the day after a person was sadly hit by a train. The incident happened at Milton Keynes Central station.

