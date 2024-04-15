Motorists across Bucks, Milton Keynes and beyond warned as M25 is set for another weekend closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

National Highways is warning motorists across Buckinghamshire, Milton Keynes and beyond that the M25 will be closed for a second weekend.

The M25 is shutting between junctions 9 and 10 from 9pm Friday 10 May to 6am Monday 13 May 2024.

This is part of a Government-funded road improvement plan that includes building a new bridge over the junctions, that consists of 68 beams, each weighing 16 tonnes, and another four beams weighing 40 tonnes.

The new roundabout currently being constructed on the M25

During the time period motorists are warned to expect delays and to only travel if necessary. Also the Government agency is advising residents to follow its updates rather than GPS applications and satnavs.

National Highways has said the improvement work at the junctions has cost £317 million.

Previously, the Government agency made the decision to close the motorway as part of the improvement scheme in March. Whilst the busy motorway was shut down a bridge was destroyed and workers installed a new gantry.

Whilst the roads are shut, workers will be shifting concrete beams into place for the eastern gyratory bridge and another large gantry, which will involve closing a different stretch of the M25.

Jonathan Wade, National Highways senior project manager, said: “This is far from a repeat of the previous closure, as the alternative routes are longer and will be different for over height vehicles and all other traffic.

“Drivers listened to our advice last time which reduced motorway traffic levels by over two thirds and meant delays were limited.

“Our advice again is please only travel if absolutely necessary and make sure you give yourself extra time if you do choose to use the M25.”

Once completed the improvement scheme will lead to more lanes being available to vehicles at junction 10 on the M25.

National Highways has mapped out diversion routes for motorists around this stretch of the M25. But drivers are warned to plan their trips in advance.