Motorists warned of traffic hold ups after light failure in Milton Keynes Delays are expected after traffic signals failed outside Milton Keynes Police Station. Traffic management is now in place between Silbury Blvd and Witan Gate junction. News A traffic spokesman said: "Delays are expected so please allow extra time for your journey or find an alternative route. A421 near Milton Keynes to close this weekend