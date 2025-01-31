Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Milton Keynes City Council has launched a consultation on plans to introduce new 20 miles per hour zones in five areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed zones, requested by local communities, are in Caldecotte, Newport Pagnell, Oxley Park, Woburn Sands and Woolstone.

Details of each proposal are available through the City Council’s website, with all proposals open for comment through to February 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the zones are widely supported, the new speed limits could be introduced by the end of the year.

20mph zones could be introduced in five areas across Milton Keynes, subject to a public consultation

Any local parish, town or community council is eligible to apply for a 20mph zone in their area if the streets included meet criteria such as being located in a built-up area where vehicles and pedestrians will mix, have an existing speed limit of 40mph or under and there is evidence of them being supported by the community.

Akash Nayee, interim cabinet member for highways and transportation at Milton Keynes City Council said: “These speed limit reductions have been proactively requested by the local communities themselves.

“We always listen and where possible, support safety measures that are asked for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Local people who feel a 20mph speed limit would make roads in their community safer should contact their local parish, town or community council to start an application.”

In any area where a 20mph speed limit is introduced, this will be self-enforced and the City Council will install signs to notify drivers.

The application window each year is from April 1 to August 31, with any implemented schemes introduced within the following financial year.