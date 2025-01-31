New 20mph zones could be introduced in five areas across Milton Keynes
The proposed zones, requested by local communities, are in Caldecotte, Newport Pagnell, Oxley Park, Woburn Sands and Woolstone.
Details of each proposal are available through the City Council’s website, with all proposals open for comment through to February 20.
If the zones are widely supported, the new speed limits could be introduced by the end of the year.
Any local parish, town or community council is eligible to apply for a 20mph zone in their area if the streets included meet criteria such as being located in a built-up area where vehicles and pedestrians will mix, have an existing speed limit of 40mph or under and there is evidence of them being supported by the community.
Akash Nayee, interim cabinet member for highways and transportation at Milton Keynes City Council said: “These speed limit reductions have been proactively requested by the local communities themselves.
“We always listen and where possible, support safety measures that are asked for.
“Local people who feel a 20mph speed limit would make roads in their community safer should contact their local parish, town or community council to start an application.”
In any area where a 20mph speed limit is introduced, this will be self-enforced and the City Council will install signs to notify drivers.
The application window each year is from April 1 to August 31, with any implemented schemes introduced within the following financial year.