Drivers in and around Milton Keynes will have a string of National Highways road closures to watch out for this week

And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with motorists facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes. Another three will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 10pm August 20 to 5am August 29, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 exit slip - road closure and diversion route for scheme works on behalf of GTM/MK East project.

• A5, from 8pm August 11 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Newton Leyes Roundabout to Old Stratford Roundabout - back to back lane closures due to inspection/survey works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 11.59pm April 1 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Little Brickhill to Little Brickhill - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm June 7 to 5am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 exit slip - lane closure for developer works on behalf of GTM/Lain O'Rourke.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 10pm August 27 to 5am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm August 28 to 5am August 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 14 to junction 15 - entry slip road closure, lane closures and diversion route due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm August 28 to 5am August 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8.30am September 1 to 7pm September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Kellys Kitchen roundabout to Little Brickhill, junction - diversion route on behalf of National Grid.

• A5, from 8pm September 1 to 6am September 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Old Stratford roundabout to A5 Thorn Roundabout - entry and exit slip road closures and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm September 2 to 5am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.