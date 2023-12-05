There are five road closures to watch out for

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Five road closures in and around Milton Keynes have been scheduled for this week, and two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A421, from 10pm January 3 2022 to 6am December 20 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 14 to Hartwell Area 7/8 border - various lane closures and carriageway closures for smart motorway works on behalf of CostainGT.

Road Closed Ahead Sign

• A5, from 8pm October 30 2023 to 6am March 2 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 southbound, Portway to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 10pm December 4 to 5am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closure due to emergency barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A421, from 10pm December 6 to 5am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 13 to junction 14 - entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm December 7 to 5am December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, Newport Pagnell Services - exit slip road closure and lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.